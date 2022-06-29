Udaipur killing a terror attack, act filmed to terrorise society: BJP

Hours after the Union Home Ministry directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the Udaipur murder case of Kanhaiya Lal Teli, a tailor, the ruling BJP on Wednesday termed the beheading as a “terror attack” and held the Congress government responsible for the incident saying its “appeasement and discriminatory policies” are leading to such incidents.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters in Delhi, BJP spokesperson Rajyavardhan Rathore said Teli’s killers filmed the incident and made the video viral in an attempt to terrorise society. “The Chief Minister of Rajasthan calls this incident a murder. When someone makes a video of a murder and makes it viral, it is not an ordinary incident. This is not a murder, this is a terrorist attack. The action (filming the incident) has been taken to terrorise the entire society,” Rathore said.

Two men hacked Kanhaiya Lal Teli to death inside his shop in Udaipur on Tuesday, and posted a video online of the incident claiming it was in retaliation for the victim sharing remarks made by BJP’s Nupur Sharma on the Prophet.

According to Rathore, a Lok Sabha MP from Jaipur Rural, extremist groups have been flourishing in the state and the Ashok Gehlot government has been “directly or indirectly” promoting them.

Rathore alleged that the Congress government in Rajasthan is responsible for Teli’s killing and that it has taken many steps during its tenure to appease one community. “Not a single week has gone by in the last six months when terrorist or jihadi incidents have not taken place in Rajasthan. The government of Rajasthan is solely responsible for this,” Rathore said. “There are different laws for different religious communities. There are restrictions for the festivals of one community but others are given police protection to conduct their festivals,” he said.

He said Teli had sought police protection but the administration tried to put pressure on him instead. “The Chief Minister, who is also the Home Minister, should take moral obligation – either he should take responsibility or should quit. But he has been playing vote bank politics and has been helping the extremist forces that are hurting the interests of the nation…and the state intelligence was being used for political intelligence,” Rathore said.

The BJP leader appealed for peace and harmony as the investigating agency does its job following the laws of the land and the Constitution.