Muslim organisations, Union minister Naqvi condemn Udaipur killing

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday said that the killing of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur was both against Islam as well as humanity.

“The perpetrators are enemies of Islam. The brutality and cruelty with which the killing took place shows the duo’s Talbani mindset. This kind of a barbaric incident is unacceptable in any community, culture and country. We need to be alert to those who are trying to destroy the social fabric of the country,’’ said Naqvi on Wednesday, commenting on the incident.

Echoing the minister’s sentiments, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind issued statements condemning the Udaipur incident and terming it “un-Islamic”.

“No one has the right to take the law into their own hands. The Islamic Shariah does not allow this. Having said that, the Government of India cannot shrug off responsibility for the kind of divisiveness and hatred that exists in the country right now, which the government has deliberately contributed to. Despite the outrage over the comments that Nupur Sharma made against the Prophet, there was no legal action taken against her. If the government wants to control the spiralling hatred and this sort of radicalisation of society, then action needs to be taken against all perpetrators. We are under no circumstance justifying the incident, but such an atmosphere has been created,” said executive member AIMPLB Dr SQR Ilyas.