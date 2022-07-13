scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Udaipur killing: NIA searches premises of accused

The case pertains to the murder of a tailor, Kanhaiyalal Teli, on June 28 for allegedly sharing remarks made by BJP's Nupur Sharma on the Prophet.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 13, 2022 12:45:01 am
Kanhaiyalal Teli (File)

THE NATIONAL Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted searches at the premises of those accused in the Udaipur killing case.

“During the searches conducted today at the premises of accused and suspects in the case, digital devices (mobile phones, laptop and SIM cards) and other incriminating materials were seized,” the NIA said in a statement.

Sources said the searches were conducted at as many as nine locations.

Also read |Udaipur murder: Three accused sent to further NIA custody

The case pertains to the murder of a tailor, Kanhaiyalal Teli, on June 28 for allegedly sharing remarks made by BJP’s Nupur Sharma on the Prophet. The two assailants, identified as Ghouse Mohammed and Riyaz Attari, were arrested the same day by Rajasthan police.

The case was later taken over by the NIA, which has till now arrested seven suspects in the case.

Ghouse Mohammed and Riyaz Attari are suspected to have been influenced by teachings of Karachi-based proselytizing organisation Dawat-e-Islami. One of them had visited Pakistan in the past. The agency is probing if the assailants were part of any Islamic State online group.

