Udaipur murder accused booked under UAPA, CM Gehlot says incident meant to ‘spread terror’

Calling the “beheading” of an Udaipur tailor by two men over a controversial social media post as an act of terrorism, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Wednesday said the police have booked the accused under stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

“The Udaipur murder was meant to spread terror. Information has also surfaced that the killers have contacts abroad,” Gehlot said.

The chief minister’s statement comes against the backdrop of the Union Home Ministry handing over the case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

“The case will be investigated by the NIA and the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Rajasthan Police will fully cooperate with the probe agency,” Gehlot said while chairing a high level meeting in Jaipur over the Udaipur incident.

Meanwhile, one of the two prime accused had links with the Pakistan-based Dawat-e-Islami organisation and had visited Karachi in 2014, Director General of Police (DGP) M L Lather said during a presser at state capital.

The police have detained three more people in connection with the killing , the DGP added.

Curfew remains imposed in areas falling under the limits of at least seven police stations of Udaipur where two men, identified as Mohammad Riyaz and Ghouse Mohammad, hacked 45-year-old tailor Kanhaiya Lal in his shop on Tuesday and posted a video online of the incident claiming that the act was in retaliation for the victim sharing remarks made by BJP’s former spokesperson Nupur Sharma on the Prophet. They even issued death threats to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sharma.

Lal was cremated on Wednesday in the presence of a large number of people.

Stray incidents of violence were witnessed in Udaipur, where internet services remain suspended.

