Udaipur killing | Congress’ internal tussle affected law and order in Rajasthan: Anurag Thakur

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur Wednesday slammed the Ashok Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan over the murder of a tailor in Udaipur, alleging that the state government remained a “mute spectator” to the crime as the Congress’ internal rivalries have affected the law and order of the state.

“In Udaipur all limits of vandalism were crossed and the Gehlot government just sat as mute spectators. A week ago the video of Kanhaiya Ji’s killers had gone viral but the Congress was busy in its internal tussle. The government has handed over the probe to NIA we will get to the bottom of it,” Thakur tweeted.

Prohibitory orders have been imposed in Rajasthan for a month, and internet services across the state were cut for 24 hours, after two men hacked a tailor to death inside his shop in Udaipur Tuesday. The killers, who identified themselves as Mohammad Riyaz and Ghouse Mohammad, shot a video of the act and posted it online claiming that they are avenging an insult to Islam. They had said the murder was in retaliation to the victim’s support for BJP’s former spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who had made derogatory comments against Prophet Mohammed.

The police identified the victim as Kanhaiya Lal. His body was removed from the spot only late at night after protesters stalled the authorities while demanding action and compensation for his family.

A day after his brutal murder, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs Wednesday directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the probe.

The assailants in another video boasted about the “beheading” and issued death threats to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sharma.

Riyaz and Mohammad, both residents of Udaipur, were arrested from Bhim in Rajsamand district.