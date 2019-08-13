Udaipur, Jaipur royal families claim to be direct descendants of Ram

Following the Supreme Court’s recent query on whether anyone from the Raghuvansha (dynasty of Lord Ram) was still residing in Ayodhya, erstwhile royal families in Rajasthan have claimed to be direct descendants of Lord Ram.

Members of the royal families of Jaipur and Udaipur have said that they are direct descendants of Lord Ram, and that a Ram temple should be built in Ayodhya.

“It is historically proven that my family is direct descendants of Shree Ram. We do not wish to stake any claim on Ram Janma bhoomi but believe that the Shri Ram Temple must be built at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya,” Arvind Singh Mewar, a member of the erstwhile royal family of Udaipur tweeted on Monday.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Mewar said that he is the 232nd descendant of Ram. “I am the 232nd descendent of Lord Ram and as I have said, we are his direct descendants. The Sisodia dynasty of Mewar traces its lineage from the Raghuvansha. We are saying that we don’t want any stake in that land in any shape or form but the temple should definitely be constructed there as it’s a matter of astha (faith),” he claimed.

On Saturday, Diya Kumari, the BJP MP from Rajsamand and a member of the erstwhile Jaipur royal family, had tweeted that descendants of Ram are all over the world, including in her family.

“I just responded through a tweet on the query of the Hon’ble Supreme Court Judge: ‘If there are any descendants of Lord Ram?’. We are direct descendants of Kush, which is why the descendants are known as Kushwahas and the Kachwahas. We have the relevant documents of our lineage in the City Palace Museum,” Kumari said in a statement.

She had added that she is happy to provide documents if they can help in expediting the case. “Earlier, in 1992, my father Late Sawai Bhawani Singh Ji had submitted the documents to the Allahabad High Court. He is the 309th descendant of Kush. We are not the only descendants of Lord Ram – there must be millions all over the world. Our family is not interested in becoming a party to the case and neither are we claiming any land or title in Ayodhya. If our documents help us in expediting the case, we shall be happy to provide them,” said Kumari.

Last week, a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, had asked senior advocate K Parasaran, appearing for ‘Ram Lalla Virajman’, “We are just wondering if anyone from the Raghuvansha dynasty is still living there (at Ayodhya).”

The bench, also comprising Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer, had asked Parasaran the same when he was arguing that the deity and the birthplace both were “juristic” entities and hence, capable of holding properties and instituting lawsuits.