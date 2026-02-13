Udaipur-Asarva (Ahmedabad) Vande Bharat train to commence commercial run next week: check stops, timings

Udaipur-Asarva (Ahmedabad) Vande Bharat Express: The Ministry of Railways is set to introduce Udaipur-Asarwa (Ahmedabad) Vande Bharat Express from next week. This new semi-high-speed train will be maintained and operated by North Western Railway (NWR) zone. It will further transform the regional connectivity in the state and boost the economy.

Udaipur-Asarva (Ahmedabad) Vande Bharat Express: Train Number

In a statement, Amit Sudarshan, Chief Public Relations Officer, NWR said that the regular service of train number 26963/26964, Udaipur City-Ahmedabad (Asarwa)-Udaipur City Vande Bharat Express will commence from February 18, 2026.

He also stated that this new train is being introduced after the discontinuation of two Vande Bharat Express: train number 20979/80, Udaipur City-Jaipur-Udaipur City Vande Bharat Express (to be discontinued from February 15) and train number 20981/82 Udaipur City-Agra Cantt-Udaipur City Vande Bharat Express (to be discontinued from February 16).