Udaipur-Asarva (Ahmedabad) Vande Bharat train to commence commercial run next week: check stops, timings

Udaipur-Asarva (Ahmedabad) Vande Bharat train: The Ministry of Railways is set to introduce Udaipur-Asarwa (Ahmedabad) Vande Bharat Express from next week.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readFeb 13, 2026 07:27 PM IST
Railways to introduce Udaipur-Asarva (Ahmedabad) Vande Bharat train from next week (Image: Ministry of Railways)Railways to introduce Udaipur-Asarva (Ahmedabad) Vande Bharat train from next week (Image: Ministry of Railways)
Udaipur-Asarva (Ahmedabad) Vande Bharat Express: The Ministry of Railways is set to introduce Udaipur-Asarwa (Ahmedabad) Vande Bharat Express from next week. This new semi-high-speed train will be maintained and operated by North Western Railway (NWR) zone. It will further transform the regional connectivity in the state and boost the economy.

Udaipur-Asarva (Ahmedabad) Vande Bharat Express: Train Number

In a statement, Amit Sudarshan, Chief Public Relations Officer, NWR said that the regular service of train number 26963/26964, Udaipur City-Ahmedabad (Asarwa)-Udaipur City Vande Bharat Express will commence from February 18, 2026.

He also stated that this new train is being introduced after the discontinuation of two Vande Bharat Express: train number 20979/80, Udaipur City-Jaipur-Udaipur City Vande Bharat Express (to be discontinued from February 15) and train number 20981/82 Udaipur City-Agra Cantt-Udaipur City Vande Bharat Express (to be discontinued from February 16).

Udaipur-Asarva (Ahmedabad) Vande Bharat Express: Travel Time, Frequency

The Udaipur-Asarwa (Ahmedabad) Vande Bharat Express will cover a distance of 296 km in 04:15 hrs. It will be the fastest train on the route. The Udaipur City-Ahmedabad (Asarwa)-Udaipur City Vande Bharat Express will run six days a week except Tuesday.

Udaipur-Asarwa (Ahmedabad) Vande Bharat Express: Stoppages, Coach Composition

During its journey between Udaipur and Asarva, the train number 26963/26964 will halt at three stations: Zawar, Dungarpur and Himmat Nagar. The train will have 7 AC chair car and 1 executive AC chair car class coaches.

Udaipur-Asarwa (Ahmedabad) Vande Bharat Express: Timetable

The train number 26963, Udaipur City-Ahmedabad (Asarwa) Vande Bharat Express train service will depart from Udaipur City at 06.10 hrs and reach Asarwa at 10.25 hrs. Similarly, train number 26964, Ahmedabad (Asarwa)-Udaipur City Vande Bharat Express train service will depart from Asarwa at 17.45 hrs and reach Udaipur City at 22.00 hrs.

Train Schedule: Udaipur City ↔ Ahmedabad (Asarva)

Train No. 26963: Udaipur City → Ahmedabad (Asarva)
Station Arrival Departure
Udaipur City 06:10
Jawar 06:43 06:45
Dungarpur 07:47 07:49
Himmatnagar 09:05 09:07
Ahmedabad (Asarva) 10:25
Train No. 26964: Ahmedabad (Asarva) → Udaipur City
Station Arrival Departure
Ahmedabad (Asarva) 17:45
Himmatnagar 18:53 18:55
Dungarpur 20:00 20:02
Jawar 21:10 21:12
Udaipur City 22:00
Source: North Western Railway
Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.

Live Blog
