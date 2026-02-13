Udaipur-Asarva (Ahmedabad) Vande Bharat train to commence commercial run next week: check stops, timings

Udaipur-Asarva (Ahmedabad) Vande Bharat Express: The Ministry of Railways is set to introduce Udaipur-Asarwa (Ahmedabad) Vande Bharat Express from next week. This new semi-high-speed train will be maintained and operated by North Western Railway (NWR) zone. It will further transform the regional connectivity in the state and boost the economy.
Udaipur-Asarva (Ahmedabad) Vande Bharat Express: Train Number
In a statement, Amit Sudarshan, Chief Public Relations Officer, NWR said that the regular service of train number 26963/26964, Udaipur City-Ahmedabad (Asarwa)-Udaipur City Vande Bharat Express will commence from February 18, 2026.
He also stated that this new train is being introduced after the discontinuation of two Vande Bharat Express: train number 20979/80, Udaipur City-Jaipur-Udaipur City Vande Bharat Express (to be discontinued from February 15) and train number 20981/82 Udaipur City-Agra Cantt-Udaipur City Vande Bharat Express (to be discontinued from February 16).
Udaipur-Asarva (Ahmedabad) Vande Bharat Express: Travel Time, Frequency
The Udaipur-Asarwa (Ahmedabad) Vande Bharat Express will cover a distance of 296 km in 04:15 hrs. It will be the fastest train on the route. The Udaipur City-Ahmedabad (Asarwa)-Udaipur City Vande Bharat Express will run six days a week except Tuesday.
During its journey between Udaipur and Asarva, the train number 26963/26964 will halt at three stations: Zawar, Dungarpur and Himmat Nagar. The train will have 7 AC chair car and 1 executive AC chair car class coaches.
The train number 26963, Udaipur City-Ahmedabad (Asarwa) Vande Bharat Express train service will depart from Udaipur City at 06.10 hrs and reach Asarwa at 10.25 hrs. Similarly, train number 26964, Ahmedabad (Asarwa)-Udaipur City Vande Bharat Express train service will depart from Asarwa at 17.45 hrs and reach Udaipur City at 22.00 hrs.
Train Schedule: Udaipur City ↔ Ahmedabad (Asarva)
Train No. 26963: Udaipur City → Ahmedabad (Asarva)
Station
Arrival
Departure
Udaipur City
—
06:10
Jawar
06:43
06:45
Dungarpur
07:47
07:49
Himmatnagar
09:05
09:07
Ahmedabad (Asarva)
10:25
—
Train No. 26964: Ahmedabad (Asarva) → Udaipur City
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More