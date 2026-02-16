Udaipur-Asarva Vande Bharat train to commence inaugural run today: check stoppages, timings

Udaipur-Asarva Vande Bharat Express launch: Rajasthan’s new Vande Bharat Express connecting Udaipur City and Asarva in Gujarat is set to begin its inaugural run today. This new semi-high-speed train is expected to further enhance connectivity between the two cities while reducing travel time.
Designed and manufactured by the Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF), the Udaipur City-Asarva-Udaipur City Vande Bharat Express will be operated and maintained by the North Western Railway (NWR) zone.
In a statement on Sunday, Amit Sudarshan, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), NWR said: “For the convenience of passengers, the Railways is launching a new train service, Udaipur City – Asarwa (Ahmedabad) – Udaipur City, running six days a week (except Tuesday). This inaugural special train of Vande Bharat Express will be flagged off from Udaipur City Railway Station on Monday, 16.02.26.”
Udaipur-Asarva Vande Bharat train inaugural run timings
The Udaipur–Asarva Vande Bharat Express will commence its inaugural journey as train number 09663, departing from Udaipur City at 12:25 hrs. It is scheduled to arrive at Asarva (Ahmedabad) at 17:15 hrs. This inaugural special train service will have 7 AC Chair Car and 1 Executive AC Chair Car class coaches.
“Train number 09663, Udaipur City – Asarwa (Ahmedabad) Vande Bharat Express one-way inaugural special train will depart from Udaipur City on 16.02.26 at 12.25 hrs and reach Asarwa (Ahmedabad) at 17.15 hrs. This train will stop at Jawar, Dungarpur and Himmatnagar stations en route,” the CPRO said.
Udaipur-Asarva Vande Bharat Express Inaugural Run Schedule
Source: North Western Railway
Station
Arrival
Departure
Udaipur City
-
12:25 hrs
Zawar
12:59 hrs
13:01 hrs
Dungarpur
14:10 hrs
14:12 hrs
Himmat Nagar
15:50 hrs
15:52
Asarva
17:15 hrs
-
Note: This schedule represents the inaugural run timings of the Udaipur-Asarva Vande Bharat Express service covering 5 stations with a total journey time of approximately 4 hours and 50 minutes.
Express InfoGenIE
Udaipur-Asarva (Ahmedabad) Vande Bharat Express commercial run
The regular service of train number 26963/26964, Udaipur City-Ahmedabad (Asarwa)-Udaipur City Vande Bharat Express will commence from February 18, 2026. The Udaipur-Asarwa (Ahmedabad) Vande Bharat Express will cover a distance of 296 km in 04:15 hrs. It will be the fastest train on the route.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More