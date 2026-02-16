Udaipur-Asarva Vande Bharat train to commence inaugural run today: check stoppages, timings

The Udaipur City-Asarva-Udaipur City Vande Bharat Express will be operated and maintained by the North Western Railway (NWR) zone. (Image: Ministry of Railways/File)

Udaipur-Asarva Vande Bharat Express launch: Rajasthan’s new Vande Bharat Express connecting Udaipur City and Asarva in Gujarat is set to begin its inaugural run today. This new semi-high-speed train is expected to further enhance connectivity between the two cities while reducing travel time.

Designed and manufactured by the Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF), the Udaipur City-Asarva-Udaipur City Vande Bharat Express will be operated and maintained by the North Western Railway (NWR) zone.

Rajasthan’s new Vande Bharat train

In a statement on Sunday, Amit Sudarshan, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), NWR said: “For the convenience of passengers, the Railways is launching a new train service, Udaipur City – Asarwa (Ahmedabad) – Udaipur City, running six days a week (except Tuesday). This inaugural special train of Vande Bharat Express will be flagged off from Udaipur City Railway Station on Monday, 16.02.26.”