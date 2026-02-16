Udaipur-Asarva Vande Bharat train to commence inaugural run today: check stoppages, timings

Udaipur-Asarva Vande Bharat Express launch: This new semi-high-speed train is expected to further enhance connectivity between the two cities while reducing travel time.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readFeb 16, 2026 07:59 AM IST
the Udaipur City-Asarva-Udaipur City Vande Bharat Express will be operated and maintained by the North Western Railway (NWR) zone.The Udaipur City-Asarva-Udaipur City Vande Bharat Express will be operated and maintained by the North Western Railway (NWR) zone. (Image: Ministry of Railways/File)
Make us preferred source on Google

Udaipur-Asarva Vande Bharat Express launch: Rajasthan’s new Vande Bharat Express connecting Udaipur City and Asarva in Gujarat is set to begin its inaugural run today. This new semi-high-speed train is expected to further enhance connectivity between the two cities while reducing travel time.

Designed and manufactured by the Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF), the Udaipur City-Asarva-Udaipur City Vande Bharat Express will be operated and maintained by the North Western Railway (NWR) zone.

Also Read | Udaipur-Asarva Vande Bharat train: IRCTC opens ticket booking – check fare, stops and speed

Rajasthan’s new Vande Bharat train

In a statement on Sunday, Amit Sudarshan, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), NWR said: “For the convenience of passengers, the Railways is launching a new train service, Udaipur City – Asarwa (Ahmedabad) – Udaipur City, running six days a week (except Tuesday). This inaugural special train of Vande Bharat Express will be flagged off from Udaipur City Railway Station on Monday, 16.02.26.”

Udaipur-Asarva Vande Bharat train inaugural run timings

The Udaipur–Asarva Vande Bharat Express will commence its inaugural journey as train number 09663, departing from Udaipur City at 12:25 hrs. It is scheduled to arrive at Asarva (Ahmedabad) at 17:15 hrs. This inaugural special train service will have 7 AC Chair Car and 1 Executive AC Chair Car class coaches.

“Train number 09663, Udaipur City – Asarwa (Ahmedabad) Vande Bharat Express one-way inaugural special train will depart from Udaipur City on 16.02.26 at 12.25 hrs and reach Asarwa (Ahmedabad) at 17.15 hrs. This train will stop at Jawar, Dungarpur and Himmatnagar stations en route,” the CPRO said.

 

Udaipur-Asarva Vande Bharat Express Inaugural Run Schedule

Source: North Western Railway
Station Arrival Departure
Udaipur City - 12:25 hrs
Zawar 12:59 hrs 13:01 hrs
Dungarpur 14:10 hrs 14:12 hrs
Himmat Nagar 15:50 hrs 15:52
Asarva 17:15 hrs -
Note: This schedule represents the inaugural run timings of the Udaipur-Asarva Vande Bharat Express service covering 5 stations with a total journey time of approximately 4 hours and 50 minutes.
Express InfoGenIE
 

Udaipur-Asarva (Ahmedabad) Vande Bharat Express commercial run

The regular service of train number 26963/26964, Udaipur City-Ahmedabad (Asarwa)-Udaipur City Vande Bharat Express will commence from February 18, 2026. The Udaipur-Asarwa (Ahmedabad) Vande Bharat Express will cover a distance of 296 km in 04:15 hrs. It will be the fastest train on the route.

Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
twitter

Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
India vs Pakistan is the biggest rivalry in cricket, they say. Except it hasn't been a rivalry for years now. And Sunday night showed why. (AP Photo)
Pakistan left with no answers as once-great rivalry with India becomes one-sided debacle
kareena karisma babita randhir Kapoor
Randhir Kapoor joked about asking Kareena Kapoor-Karisma to adopt him after leaving them, wife Babita to fend for themselves
Despite the noise, Rohit Kumar was determined and won hearts with his simple science lessons
He failed Class 10th, now his Rs 125 'rooftop classroom' has caught the eye of Sridhar Vembu
India vs Pakistan T20 world Cup
T20 World Cup: India has mastered the art of winning T20 matches
US-India trade deal, India-US trade deal, donald trump, Narendra Modi, trump modi deal, Indo-US trade framework agreement 2026, P Chidambaram, P Chidambaram column, India US business ties, India US trade, India-US reciprocal tariffs 18 percent, Indian express news, current affairs
US audacity, not reciprocity
Live Blog
Advertisement
Advertisement