Udaipur-Asarva Vande Bharat train: IRCTC opens ticket booking – check fare, stops and speed

Udaipur-Asarwa Vande Bharat train: The regular service of train number 26963/26964, Udaipur City-Ahmedabad (Asarwa)-Udaipur City Vande Bharat Express will commence from February 18, 2026.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readFeb 15, 2026 07:20 PM IST
Udaipur-Asarva Vande Bharat train will be maintained and operated by the North Western Railway (NWR) zone. (Image: Ministry of Railways)Udaipur-Asarva Vande Bharat train will be maintained and operated by the North Western Railway (NWR) zone. (Image: Ministry of Railways)
Udaipur-Asarwa Vande Bharat train: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has started ticket bookings for Rajasthan’s new Vande Bharat Express, which will operate between Udaipur City and Asarva (near Ahmedabad in Gujarat). This new semi-high-speed train will further reduce the travel time between two cities by an hour. It will be maintained and operated by the North Western Railway (NWR) zone.

Udaipur-Asarwa Vande Bharat train: Travel time, Speed

The Udaipur-Asarwa (Ahmedabad) Vande Bharat Express will cover a distance of 296 km in 04:15 hrs. Developed by BEML using ICF (Integral Coach Factory, Chennai) technology, this new train has been designed to operate at a speed of up to 180 kmph. However, the speed of a train varies depending on various factors including geometry of the track, stoppages enroute, maintenance work in the section etc.

Also Read | Vande Bharat Express: A timeline of the train service as it turns 7 today

Udaipur-Asarwa (Ahmedabad) Vande Bharat Express: Stoppages, Coach Composition

During its journey between Udaipur and Asarva, the train number 26963/26964 will halt at three stations: Zawar, Dungarpur and Himmat Nagar. The train will have 7 AC chair car and 1 executive AC chair car class coaches.

Udaipur-Asarva Vande Bharat train: check ticket price

The ticket price for travelling in an AC Chair Car between Udaipur City and Asarva is Rs 900. For an Executive Chair Car, this comes up to Rs 1680.

Also Read | Railways conducts 160 kmph Kavach trial on Dadri-Tundla section using Vande Bharat rake

Udaipur-Asarva Vande Bharat train: Here’s how to book ticket on IRCTC

  • To book an e-ticket through the IRCTC website, an user must first create an account on the portal.
  • Login by entering your User name and Password.
  • Provide your desired From – To station, Date of Journey and Class of travel.
  • To find train list, click on “Search” option.
  • The next page displays the list of trains available for the selected route
  • To select the train from the train list, click on the type of class available in the selected train
  • To book e-ticket in the selected train, click on “Book Now” button.
  • Passenger Reservation Page will appear; check whether the train name, station names, class and journey date displayed on the page are same as desired by you.
  • Enter the Name of the Passengers, Age, Gender, Berth Preference etc. details for each passenger.
  • After providing correct details, click on “Continue” button. To change any details related to Train, Class, Quota etc
  • The ticket details, Total fare (including GST & Convenience Fee) and availability of berths at the particular time appear on the screen.
  • After checking all details, click on Continue button for Payment process
  • Select the desired payment option from the displayed Payment Gateway menus.
  • After successful payment and booking of accommodations, Ticket Confirmation Page will appear.

Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

