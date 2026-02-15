Udaipur-Asarva Vande Bharat train: IRCTC opens ticket booking – check fare, stops and speed

Udaipur-Asarwa Vande Bharat train: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has started ticket bookings for Rajasthan’s new Vande Bharat Express, which will operate between Udaipur City and Asarva (near Ahmedabad in Gujarat). This new semi-high-speed train will further reduce the travel time between two cities by an hour. It will be maintained and operated by the North Western Railway (NWR) zone.
Udaipur-Asarwa Vande Bharat train: Travel time, Speed
The Udaipur-Asarwa (Ahmedabad) Vande Bharat Express will cover a distance of 296 km in 04:15 hrs. Developed by BEML using ICF (Integral Coach Factory, Chennai) technology, this new train has been designed to operate at a speed of up to 180 kmph. However, the speed of a train varies depending on various factors including geometry of the track, stoppages enroute, maintenance work in the section etc.
During its journey between Udaipur and Asarva, the train number 26963/26964 will halt at three stations: Zawar, Dungarpur and Himmat Nagar. The train will have 7 AC chair car and 1 executive AC chair car class coaches.
