Udaipur-Asarva Vande Bharat train gets new stoppage – check station, timings

Udaipur-Asarva Vande Bharat train: The Ministry of Railways has revised the stoppage of Udaipur-Asarva Vande Bharat Express. This semi-high-speed train was introduced last month. It is being maintained and operated by North Western Railway (NWR) zone. The train commenced its commercial run on February 18, 2026.

Udaipur-Asarva Vande Bharat Express: Train number, Travel time, Frequency

The Udaipur City-Asarva Vande Bharat Express runs as train number 20979 while Asarva-Udaipur City Vande Bharat Express runs as train number 20980. It covers a distance of 296 km in 04:15 hrs. The Udaipur City-Ahmedabad (Asarwa)-Udaipur City Vande Bharat Express runs six days a week except Tuesday.

Udaipur-Asarva Vande Bharat Express: Stoppage

During its journey between Udaipur and Asarva, the train number 26963/26964 will halt at four stations instead of three. These are: Zawar, Dungarpur, Shamlaji and Himmat Nagar.