Udaipur-Asarva Vande Bharat train gets new stoppage – check station, timings

Udaipur-Asarva Vande Bharat train: The Ministry of Railways has revised the stoppage of Udaipur-Asarva Vande Bharat Express. This semi-high-speed train was introduced last month. It is being maintained and operated by North Western Railway (NWR) zone. The train commenced its commercial run on February 18, 2026.
Udaipur-Asarva Vande Bharat Express: Train number, Travel time, Frequency
The Udaipur City-Asarva Vande Bharat Express runs as train number 20979 while Asarva-Udaipur City Vande Bharat Express runs as train number 20980. It covers a distance of 296 km in 04:15 hrs. The Udaipur City-Ahmedabad (Asarwa)-Udaipur City Vande Bharat Express runs six days a week except Tuesday.
During its journey between Udaipur and Asarva, the train number 26963/26964 will halt at four stations instead of three. These are: Zawar, Dungarpur, Shamlaji and Himmat Nagar.
In a statement, Amit Sudarshan, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of North Western Railway said: “For the convenience of rail passengers, the Railways is providing a temporary halt—on an experimental basis and until further orders-for the Udaipur City-Asarva-Udaipur City Vande Bharat Express service at Shamlaji Road Station.”
Udaipur-Asarva Vande Bharat Express: Timings
The train number 26963, Udaipur City-Ahmedabad (Asarva) Vande Bharat Express train service leaves Udaipur City at 06:10 hrs and reach Asarva at 10:25 hrs. Similarly, train number 26964, Ahmedabad (Asarva)-Udaipur City Vande Bharat Express train service departs from Asarva at 17:45 hrs and reaches Udaipur City at 22:00 hrs.
Train No. 26963, the Udaipur City–Asarwa Vande Bharat Express, will arrive at Shamlaji Road Station at 08:28 hrs and depart at 08:30 hrs, effective from March 23, 2026. Similarly, Train No. 26964, the Asarwa–Udaipur City Vande Bharat Express, will arrive at Shamlaji Road Station at 19:18 hrs and depart at 19:20 hrs, effective from March 22, 2026.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More