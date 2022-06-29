AAP to Cong, BJP to AIMIM: CMs, leaders condemn act, demand action

The killing of a tailor in Udaipur by two men Tuesday for allegedly sharing remarks made by BJP’s Nupur Sharma on the Prophet drew condemnation from across the political spectrum, with leaders demanding exemplary punishment for the accused.

This is what they said:

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal: “It is horrifying and gruesome. Such dastardly acts have no place in a civilized society. We condemn this in the strongest terms. The perpetrators of this crime should be punished severely.”

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav: “The brutal murder of an innocent man in Rajasthan’s Udaipur shows that the Ashok Gehlot government is running a jungle raj. This is what happens when a dispensation makes appeasement its governance model. Reprehensible state of affairs.”

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan: “Strongly condemn the barbaric murder in Udaipur. Request the authorities to take stern action against those responsible. Such heinous acts would only serve to upset our harmonious living. Appeal to everyone to maintain peace and calm and let the law take its course.”

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi: “I am deeply shocked by the heinous killing in Udaipur. Brutality in the name of religion cannot be tolerated. Those spreading terror through such brutality should be punished immediately. All of us have to defeat hatred together. I appeal to everyone to please maintain peace and brotherhood.”

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra: “The culprits should get the harshest punishment. Spreading hatred and violence in the name of religion is fatal for our country and society. We have to together strengthen the efforts for peace and non-violence.”

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi: “I condemn the gruesome murder in Udaipur, Rajasthan. There can be no justification for it. Our party’s consistent stand is to oppose such violence. No one can take law into their own hands. We demand that the state govt takes strictest possible action. Rule of law must be upheld.”

Goa CM Pramod Sawant, in a post addressed to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, said, “Mr CM, Police & Public Order is a State Subject and comes under your Government. The shocking incident of beheading of Shopkeeper Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur is highly condemnable and proves the total failure of Law and Order in Rajasthan. Stop appeasement politics!”

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor: “I unreservedly condemn the horrific beheading of shopkeeper Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur by two Muslim youth, who then posted a gruesome video of the murder on social media. Bigotry & violence have no place in our society. The killers must receive exemplary punishment.”

Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje:” The criminals are emboldened due to the appeasement policies of the state government. The government should unmask the individuals and organisations behind the incident and arrest them.”

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav: “Every single person in the society has to come forward and save the country’s brotherhood from forces of hatred. Such criminals should be punished without delay so that enemies of the country’s peace and tranquility are not able to take advantage of it.”

BSP chief Mayawati: “The gruesome killing of the tailor in Udaipur is very painful. No amount of condemnation is enough to describe it. Appeal to everyone to exercise restraint and help maintain law and order.”

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav: “Pained by the barbaric incident in Udaipur. Religious fundamentalism does not just make a person blind, it also robs him of the ability to think. One form of fundamentalism feeds another. The fanatics should get punished without any delay.”