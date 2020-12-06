Uchana khaps announce “social boycott” of Dushyant Chautala , BJP MP Brijendra Singh

Dushyant Chautala is MLA from Uchana constituency, which is part of Hisar parliamentary constituency. (File)

Several khap leaders from Jind’s Uchana area Saturday announced “social boycott” of Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala and Hisar MP Brijendra Singh for supporting the BJP government.

The khap leaders, who are upset over the introduction of controversial farm laws, met at Uchana on Saturday to extend support to the ongoing farmers agitation.

Dushyant is MLA from Uchana constituency, which is part of Hisar parliamentary constituency. Brijendra Singh’s father, Chaudhary Birender Singh, had earlier represented Uchana constituency in the Assembly many times. Apart from Brijendra Singh, the khaps have also announced “social boycott” of his father and senior BJP leader Birender Singh too.

“We have unanimously decided to boycott all leaders from Banger (area in Jind) who support the BJP government. We will show them black flags, if they come to our area,” said Balwan Palwan, a khap leader, after the meeting.

“Under social boycott, we won’t talk to these leaders,” he added.

If a person is socially boycotted, then traditional hukah is also not offered to him.

The khap leaders also opposed Haryana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister J P Dalal and actor Kangana Ranaut for their alleged controversial statements regarding protesting farmers.

“These laws will destroy the farmers, who are already under debt. We urge the government to withdraw these laws as early as possible because these are anti-farmer,” another khap leader said, adding that

thousands of farmers from Jind district have already reached Delhi borders and more will move to the national capital in coming days.

JJP chief and father of Dushyant Chautala, Ajay Singh Chautala, had recently stated that Centre should consider inclusion of MSP in the farm laws.

“There is a statement of (Union) Agriculture Minister and Prime Minister himself that we will continue the MSP, then it should be added (in the document). What is the problem in writing one line…,” Ajay had stated.

Speaking on the farmers’ protest, senior BJP leader and former Union minister Birender Singh said, “We should find solutions to their concerns. The answer must be given by the government (to them).”

He added: “I am committed to the cause of farmers. I can’t think of something other than farmer welfare. If the farmers struggle, first of all they should join hands. The farmers of Bihar have different demands, while farmers of Bengal and Uttar Pradesh have different demands.”

Commenting on the khaps’ decision, Birender Singh said, “They (khap leaders) don’t have concerns with the problems of farmers. They are novices in political system. They want to make capital out of this agitation.”

Earlier, Brijendra Singh had told The Indian Express that “the farmers should enter into a dialogue with the government”. “…Communication could have been better before the bills were passed. However, it is not that these (policies) have been introduced suddenly,” he had stated.

On Saturday, the farmers also burnt effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and two top business tycoons in different parts of the state on Saturday. The farmers alleged that these business tycoons may try to grab their agricultural land after the introduction of new farm laws.

