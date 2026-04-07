UCC & joint polls our mission, constructive progress in discussions: PM Modi on BJP foundation day

PM Narendra Modi in Barpeta, Assam, Monday. Modi also addressed rallies in Hojai and Dibrugarh. He said while his government carried out Op Sindoor, Congress continued to ‘sing to Pakistan’s tune’. (PTI)

Underlining that “our mission” for a Uniform Civil Code and One Nation One Election is continuing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Monday that a “serious discussion” on these issues is underway in the country and there has been “constructive progress” (sakaratmak pragati) in that direction.

In his address to BJP workers on the occasion of the party’s foundation day, Modi said demographic change and “infiltration” are challenges that have to be combated, and that only the BJP can do this.

That there should be a UCC in India has been a demand of BJP ever since its inception, and the BJP government in Uttarakhand put in place a UCC on January 27, 2025. Last month, the Gujarat Assembly also passed a UCC legislation. The UCC is part of the Directive Principles of State Policy under Article 44.