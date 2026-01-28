UCC golden chapter in Uttarakhand’s history: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami addressed the first “Uniform Civil Code Day”, organised on Tuesday at the Himalayan Cultural Center in Garhi Cantt, honouring members of the committee that drafted the UCC, administrative officers who ensured its implementation, and those who contributed to the registration process.
He said the day marks a golden chapter in the history of Uttarakhand, as the UCC ensured the establishment of social justice, equality, and constitutional values. He said that Sanatan culture and tradition have always promoted harmony and equality, and that’s also what Lord Krishna preached in the Gita.
Dhami said Dr B R Ambedkar and the framers of the Constitution included the UCC under Article 44 in the Directive Principles of State Policy. They believed there should be one common law for all citizens of the country, he said, adding that, guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he included the commitment to implement the UCC in Uttarakhand in his election manifesto before the 2022 Assembly polls. The people of Devbhoomi, he said, supported the BJP for this “divine task”.
The CM said that due to different personal laws for certain communities, discrimination, inequality, and injustice had prevailed in society. With the implementation of the UCC, not only have equal rights been ensured for all citizens, but a new era of women’s empowerment has begun in the state, he said.
