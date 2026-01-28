UCC golden chapter in Uttarakhand’s history: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

He said the day marks a golden chapter in the history of Uttarakhand, as the UCC ensured the establishment of social justice, equality, and constitutional values.

google-preferred-btn
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami., Uttarakhand UCCUttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. (ANI Photo)

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami addressed the first “Uniform Civil Code Day”, organised on Tuesday at the Himalayan Cultural Center in Garhi Cantt, honouring members of the committee that drafted the UCC, administrative officers who ensured its implementation, and those who contributed to the registration process.

He said the day marks a golden chapter in the history of Uttarakhand, as the UCC ensured the establishment of social justice, equality, and constitutional values. He said that Sanatan culture and tradition have always promoted harmony and equality, and that’s also what Lord Krishna preached in the Gita.

Dhami said Dr B R Ambedkar and the framers of the Constitution included the UCC under Article 44 in the Directive Principles of State Policy. They believed there should be one common law for all citizens of the country, he said, adding that, guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he included the commitment to implement the UCC in Uttarakhand in his election manifesto before the 2022 Assembly polls. The people of Devbhoomi, he said, supported the BJP for this “divine task”.

Read | Badrinath-Kedarnath may ban non-Hindus from entering temples. Not everyone’s on board

The CM said that due to different personal laws for certain communities, discrimination, inequality, and injustice had prevailed in society. With the implementation of the UCC, not only have equal rights been ensured for all citizens, but a new era of women’s empowerment has begun in the state, he said.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
V for Vijay, V for Velachery? TVK chief eyes Chennai seat for 2026 polls
V for Vijay, V for Velachery? TVK chief eyes Chennai seat for 2026 polls
Arijit Singh
Arijit Singh retires from playback singing, says he is going back to Indian classical music: 'It was a wonderful journey'
Rohtash Khileri Mount Elbrus world record
India’s Rohtash Khileri sets world record by spending 24 hours on Mount Elbrus without oxygen: ‘carries 8 years of pain'
Sanju Samson India NZ
IND vs NZ | Rope's end: Sanju Samson faces final audition - India’s leap of faith ahead of World Cup
As the conversations from Davos recede, one principle remains clear: Progress is sustained not by momentary alignment, but by institutions that are designed to endure.
Smriti Irani writes: Don’t bash Davos. Some things work, like this alliance for women
Live Blog
Advertisement
Advertisement