Uber revokes suspension of man who drove poet to police station

Sarkar, a Mass Communication graduate from Fergusson College in Pune, writes poems and works as a multimedia freelancer. (Source: Spill Poetry/YouTube) Sarkar, a Mass Communication graduate from Fergusson College in Pune, writes poems and works as a multimedia freelancer. (Source: Spill Poetry/YouTube)

Uber revoked driver Rohit Singh Gaur’s suspension Tuesday, a week after he drove a poet to Santacruz police station for allegedly discussing “anti-national” topics over the phone.

An Uber spokesperson said Singh will be made to attend a sensitisation workshop. “Following our internal review, we enrolled the driver for re-sensitisation of our policies and community guidelines,” the spokesperson said. Singh, who started driving his car from Tuesday night, said he has received no such information from the Uber team when his suspension was revoked Tuesday morning and that he was not asked to attend any workshop.

On February 5, Singh was driving Jaipur-based Bappadittya Sarkar from Juhu Silver beach to Kurla when he heard him discuss over the phone the ongoing protests at Shaheen Bagh and Mumbai Bagh against CAA, NRC and NPR. Singh reportedly took Sarkar to police station and told police, “He was talking about burning the country, saying he is a Communist, he will make a Shaheen Bagh in Mumbai, I have the entire recording.”

Referring to Uber’s decision to revoke the driver’s suspension, Sarkar said, “It’s scary that he is allowed to drive because he publicly said that he’d do it again if the situation arose.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.