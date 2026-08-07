Sealed under UAPA, Jamat office in J&K sees quiet takeover – by offshoot

Shopian administration issues notice to Justice and Development Front that has also established its office in the building owned by the Jamat-linked Falah-e-Aam Trust in Srinagar.

Written by: Bashaarat Masood
4 min readSrinagarUpdated: Aug 7, 2026 01:35 PM IST
jdfThe Shopian office of the banned Jamat-e-Islami bearing a banner of JDF. (Express Photo by Bashaarat Masood)
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Four years after the administration attached the office of the Jamat-e-Islami in south Kashmir’s Shopian, after the outfit was banned under the UAPA, the Justice and Development Front (JDF) — a breakaway group of the Jamat — has quietly moved in and established its office on the premises.

The Front has also established its office in the building owned by the Falah-e-Aam Trust (FAT) in Srinagar. Falah-e-Aam, an independent educational trust linked to Jamat, ran hundreds of schools across Jammu and Kashmir before they were taken over by the government.

However, despite the JDF’s visible presence at the properties – the Shopian premises even has a banner announcing the group’s name – linked to the banned organisation, the administration seems to have turned its gaze away from the supposed takeover.

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In Shopian, former Jamat members have written to the Deputy Commissioner asking him to “ascertain under what authority occupation (of the office) has taken place” and to remove the “occupiers”.

For their part, authorities said they have issued notice to the JDF.

signboard The signboard installed by District Magistrate announcing the premises is attached. (Express Photo)

Following the ban on Jamat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir under the UAPA in February 2019, a number of its assets were seized. These also included the group’s Shopian office that was attached in November 2022 in a case registered by the State Investigative Agency (SIA) under sections 10, 11 and 13 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

A signboard that was installed by the District Magistrate, Shopian, on the premises following the attachment reads: “Occupants of this property and public is informed that it has been put under restrictions including usage. Any violation of this order will attract penal provisions of law”.

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However, the JDF — a political party set-up by a few former Jamat leaders and disowned by Jamat top brass — has evidently set up its office on its premises.

JDF President Shamim Thoker acknowledged that the group has taken over the premises of FAT. Even as he denied the allegation with regard to Jamat-e-Islami offices in Shopian and Srinagar, Thoker said, “Somebody had complained about it (the Shopian office), but nobody came forward before the Tehsildar.” He said, “If they (Jamat) want to take it over, let them come forward and take the possession.”
With regard to Srinagar, Thoker said the JDF has taken a few rooms from FAT and has “proper rent deed” to show for it.

Independent educational trust originally set up by Jamat-e-Islami in 1975, FAT ran hundreds of schools in the Valley. In June 2022, the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha-led administration ordered the closure of the schools run, directly or indirectly, by the trust. The government later took over the administrative control of these schools in a phased manner. Unlike the Jamat, FAT was not banned in 2019. However, its schools were later taken over citing a 1990 ban order.

Tehsildar, Shopian, Anjum Bashir Khatak told The Indian Express that the property in question in Shopian is attached and that the authorities have issued notice to the JDF. “We have issued them a notice,” he said. “This is an attached property and nobody can occupy it. If they (JDF) don’t comply within three-four days, we will register an FIR against them.”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Bashaarat Masood
Bashaarat Masood

Bashaarat Masood is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express. He has been covering Jammu and Kashmir, especially the conflict-ridden Kashmir valley, for two decades. Bashaarat joined The Indian Express after completing his Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University in Kashmir. He has been writing on politics, conflict and development. Bashaarat was awarded with the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards in 2012 for his stories on the Pathribal fake encounter. Expertise and Experience Two Decades of Frontline Reporting: Bashaarat has spent 20 years documenting the evolution of Kashmir, from high-intensity conflict and political shifts to socio-economic development. Award-Winning Investigative Journalism: He is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award (2012). This honor was bestowed for his reporting on the Pathribal fake encounter, a series of stories that highlighted his ability to handle sensitive human rights and security issues with investigative rigor. Specialized Beats: His authoritative coverage spans: Political Transitions: Tracking the shift from statehood to Union Territory, electoral dynamics, and the pulse of local governance. Security & Conflict: Providing nuanced reporting on counter-insurgency, civil liberties, and the impact of the conflict on the civilian population. Development: Documenting the infrastructure, healthcare, and educational landscape within the Valley. Academic Background: He holds a Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University of Kashmir, providing him with a localized academic and professional foundation that is rare in regional reporting. ... Read More

 

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