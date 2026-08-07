Sealed under UAPA, Jamat office in J&K sees quiet takeover – by offshoot

Four years after the administration attached the office of the Jamat-e-Islami in south Kashmir’s Shopian, after the outfit was banned under the UAPA, the Justice and Development Front (JDF) — a breakaway group of the Jamat — has quietly moved in and established its office on the premises.

The Front has also established its office in the building owned by the Falah-e-Aam Trust (FAT) in Srinagar. Falah-e-Aam, an independent educational trust linked to Jamat, ran hundreds of schools across Jammu and Kashmir before they were taken over by the government.

However, despite the JDF’s visible presence at the properties – the Shopian premises even has a banner announcing the group’s name – linked to the banned organisation, the administration seems to have turned its gaze away from the supposed takeover.