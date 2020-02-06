Follow Us:
Wednesday, February 05, 2020
Must Read

UAPA case against CPI(M) cadres: Pinarayi writes to Shah to hand over case to state

Vijayan told the Assembly that there was no justification for the NIA to take over the case, which he said had been investigated effectively by the police.

Written by Shaju Philip | Thiruvananthapuram | Published: February 6, 2020 4:19:18 am
Kerala news, Kerala CPIM activists arrested, CPIM UAPA, activists, Pinarayi Vijayan, Pinarayi Vijayan on CPIM activists arrested, UAPA charges against two CPM workers, indian express news Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (File)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging him to hand over the NIA probe — against two CPI(M) cadres suspected of having links with Maoists and facing charges under UAPA — to the state police.

Vijayan told the Assembly that there was no justification for the NIA to take over the case, which he said had been investigated effectively by the police.

The arrest of Allan Suhaib and Taha Fazil of Kozhikode had triggered widespread protests from Left members, including CPI(M) politburo members.

Several intellectuals have been campaigning for the release of the duo, now in judicial custody. However, Vijayan had not budged from his stand that the two workers had Maoist links.

He also told the Opposition not to “extol Maoists”.

📢 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 05: Latest News

Advertisement