UAPA case against CPI(M) cadres: Pinarayi writes to Shah to hand over case to state

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging him to hand over the NIA probe — against two CPI(M) cadres suspected of having links with Maoists and facing charges under UAPA — to the state police.

Vijayan told the Assembly that there was no justification for the NIA to take over the case, which he said had been investigated effectively by the police.

The arrest of Allan Suhaib and Taha Fazil of Kozhikode had triggered widespread protests from Left members, including CPI(M) politburo members.

Several intellectuals have been campaigning for the release of the duo, now in judicial custody. However, Vijayan had not budged from his stand that the two workers had Maoist links.

He also told the Opposition not to “extol Maoists”.

