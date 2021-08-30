UAE resumes tourist visa for fully vaccinated people from India, other countries

The United Arab Emirates has from Monday resumed issuing tourist visas to those who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) of UAE had jointly announced on Saturday that from August 30, application for tourist visas would be open to people from all countries, provided they are fully vaccinated with one of the WHO-approved Covid-19 vaccines, news agency WAM reported.

The move comes as part of UAE’s strategy to create a balance between public health and the activities of vital sectors, and in support of the national efforts to achieve sustainable recovery and economic growth, it said.

The decision applies to citizens of all countries, including those arriving from the previously banned countries. Arriving passengers on tourist visa must take mandatory rapid PCR test at the airport. The rules for the unvaccinated, including exempted categories, remain in place.

Travellers wishing to receive the benefits provided to individuals vaccinated in the UAE can register their vaccination via the ICA platform or Al Hosn application, WAM added.

In case of India, this will be beneficial to all those who have been administered two doses of Covishield.

UAE witnessed a drop in coronavirus infections – less than 1000 cases daily – last week for the first time in months.

Meanwhile, flight rates between Kerala and the various Emirates cities soared higher as UAE announced issuing of tourist visas. A one-way ticket from Thiruvananthapuram to Dubai was about ₹37,000 on September 5 in Etihad Airways. A direct flight from Kochi to Dubai in Emirates airline costs ₹29,000 and upward, The Hindu reported.