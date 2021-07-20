UAE extends ban on flights from 16 countries including India until further notice

Inbound flights from India to UAE remain suspended from April 2021 with the second wave of Covid pandemic | Reuters/file

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced a further extension of the ban on passenger flights from 16 countries, including India, amid the Covid pandemic. The circular in this regard was issued on Sunday, reported Khaleej Times.

The other countries included in the ban are Afghanistan, Bangladesh, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Indonesia, Liberia, Namibia, Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, Uganda, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, and Zambia.

It has also prohibited all UAE nationals, except diplomats and those with medical emergencies, from travelling to these countries.

In the circular, UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority has called for status quo on previously issued travel restrictions.

Only UAE citizens, diplomats, golden and silver residency visa holders will be allowed to enter the country. No more than eight passengers are allowed to travel per private charter jet, GCAA added.

“The current development on the Covid- 19 pandemic leads the UAE to impose new flight and passengers’ restrictions. The UAE government is closely monitoring the situation and will provide further updates and instructions as necessary,” it further said.

A day ago, Etihad Airways had announced that it was extending the suspension of flights from India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh to the UAE until July 31. Earlier, the carrier had banned air services to UAE in five countries, including India and Pakistan, until July 21.

UAE flag carrier Emirates, too, had announced that it was extending its suspension of flights from India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka will be suspended until at least Wednesday July 21. Anyone who has connected through any of these countries in the last 14 days will not be permitted to travel to the UAE.

Inbound flights from India to UAE have been suspended since April 2021 following the second wave of the Covid pandemic.