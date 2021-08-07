As UAE lifts ban on transit flights, Etihad to fly travellers from India starting tomorrow

From August 10, Etihad will begin flights from Ahmedabad (transit), Hyderabad and Mumbai, besides other cities from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. (File)

With the UAE lifting its ban on transit passenger traffic from India and five other countries from August 5, Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways has announced that the airlines will now launch its flights from New Delhi, Chennai, Kochi, Bengaluru and Trivandrum from August 7 (Saturday).

While from August 10, Etihad will begin flights from Ahmedabad (transit), Hyderabad and Mumbai, besides other cities from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

According to a statement by the airlines, people travelling from these countries need to quarantine for 10 days on arrival in Abu Dhabi and “wear a medically approved wristband for the duration of quarantine that will be provided by the airport authorities after clearing the immigration process. The flyers must also take a PCR test on day four and day eight.”

UAE citizens and transit passengers from India and the other notified countries will only be allowed for now.

The UAE had lifted its ban on entry of passengers from India and five other countries from 5 August. These exempted categories included UAE residents fully vaccinated with both doses at least 14 days before travelling. Unvaccinated people in certain job categories could also return which include medical personnel, education sector workers or students studying in the UAE and federal government employees.

However, these categories would need to apply for online entry permits prior to travelling and would need to present a negative PCR test taken 48 hours prior to departure.

Amid a surge in coronavirus cases linked largely to the highly transmissible ‘Delta’ variant, Etihad Airways had recently announced extending the suspension of flights from India until July 31.

Only UAE residents and diplomats were exempt from the ban. They were required to present a coronavirus test taken a maximum of 48 hours before the departure of their flight and follow strict Covid protocol.

The UAE, a major international travel hub, has banned passengers from many South Asian and African countries for several months due to the coronavirus pandemic.