Friday, September 10, 2021
UAE allows return of fully vaccinated with WHO-approved Covid-19 jabs from 15 countries, including India

The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) in a tweet shared an official statement saying that those who can return also include those who stayed abroad for over six months.

By: PTI | Dubai |
Updated: September 10, 2021 10:22:35 pm
Russian surveillance plane, buzz in Washington, Russian airplane, world news, Indian express newsThe decision covers passengers coming from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Namibia, Zambia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, Sierra Leone, Liberia, South Africa, Nigeria and Afghanistan.(Representational)

The UAE on Friday said it will allow the return of those vaccinated fully with WHO-approved COVID-19 jabs and holding valid residence visas from 15 countries previously on the suspended list, including India, from September 12.

“UAE allows return of fully vaccinated (WHO-approved vaccines) holders of valid residence visa, including those who stayed abroad for over six months, starting from September 12, 2021,” the statement said.

The decision covers passengers coming from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Namibia, Zambia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, Sierra Leone, Liberia, South Africa, Nigeria and Afghanistan.

Giving details about the arrival requirements, it said that passengers can apply via the website of the Federal Authority For Identity and Citizenship (ICA) and complete the vaccination application in order to get the necessary approval in addition to presenting the approved vaccination certification upon departure for the UAE.

The passengers are also required to present a negative PCR test result done within 48 hours before the departure at an approved lab that has a QR code, it said.

The returnees are also required to undertake a PCR test before boarding and another PCR test on the fourth and eighth day of arrival while complying with all precautionary measures in place.

Children under 16 years are exempt from these procedures, it said.

All other previously announced precautionary measures for unvaccinated people coming from those countries remain in place, it said.

