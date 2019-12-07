UAE: 15-year-old Indian girl dies after falling from 10th floor of building in Sharjah

The girl was a student at an Indian curriculum school in Sharjah. (Representational image) The girl was a student at an Indian curriculum school in Sharjah. (Representational image)

An Indian girl died after falling from the 10th floor of a building in Sharjah, according to a media report on Saturday. The Indian girl, 15, suffered grievous injuries after the fall on Friday, the Gulf News reported.

Police and a medical team arrived at the scene after they were alerted, the daily said. The girl was sent to Kuwaiti Hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

An official told the Gulf News that the police are investigating whether the incident was a suicide. Sharjah prosecutors have ordered a post-mortem examination.

The girl was a student at an Indian curriculum school in Sharjah.

Speaking to Gulf News, president of Indian Association Sharjah E P Johnson said, “It is an unfortunate incident. I express my deepest condolences to the family.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App