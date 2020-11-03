Tying rakhi as bail condition: AG for gender sensitisation

Attorney General K K Venugopal.

Attorney General K K Venugopal on Monday expressed his disapproval of the bail condition in a Madhya Pradesh High Court order, asking an accused in a case of attempt to outrage the modesty of a woman to visit the home of the alleged victim with his wife and request her to tie him a rakhi.

“So far as present case is concerned, on the face of it, the court seems to have been carried away. Courts must restrict themselves to conditions under sections 437 and 438 (of the Code is Criminal Procedure). All this drama…needs to be condemned,” Venugopal told a bench, headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar and comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dinesh Maheshwari.

Venugopal suggested that programmes of the National and state judicial Academy must have sessions on gender sensitisation. Lectures should also be organised for the judges by the SC’s gender sensitisation committee, he said.

The bench said the exercise of discretion about conditions for bail in such cases needs to be deliberated. The court, it said, can then define what is permissible, what is not or where discretion can be exercised.

The bench was hearing an appeal by nine women lawyers who said “it reflects the trivialisation of a heinous crime through a simplistic stereotypical solution”.

Fixing the matter for hearing on November 27, the court asked the AG and others to submit their suggestions.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.