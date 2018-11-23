Two killed after bike rams into divider on Delhi’s Signature Bridge

Two medical students were killed on Friday morning after they rammed a road divider and fell off the Signature Bridge in New Delhi. Initially, it was suspected that the victims were performing stunts. However, the police in their investigation have ruled out that angle.

Advertising

The deceased have been identified as Satya Vijay Shankaran (23) and Chandra Shekhar, they added.

Shankaran, who hailed from Ranchi, was interning with the Hindu Rao Hospital and Shekhar, a resident of Khanpur in south Delhi, was a second-year MBBS student of Hindu Rao Medical College, police said.

The Signature Bridge, which was inaugurated amid much fanfare and political tussle on November 4, has a become a cause of concern with several visitors taking “dangerous” selfies, and causing traffic snarls by parking in the middle of the bridge.

Advertising

“Being a left turn, the possibility that they were performing stunts has been ruled out”, a senior police officer said.

Police were informed about the incident at 8.40 am following which they rushed to the spot, he said. The two were coming from the northeast district and were probably heading towards Majnu Ka Tilla, the officer said.

The accident occurred on the left turn loop of the Signature Bridge after the two motorcycle riders, apparently driving at high speed, hit the divider following which the two fell down the bridge, a senior police officer said.

The bike was found on the bridge, he said.

Both the injured were rushed to a hospital where they were declared brought dead by doctors, he said. The bodies have been sent for postmortem

With PTI inputs