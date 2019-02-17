Two Youth Congress workers hacked to death in Kerala; CPI(M) blamed

Two workers of the Youth Congress were hacked to death by an unidentified gang at Periya in Kerala’s northernmost Kasaragod district on Sunday night. The duo, Kripesh and Joshi, were traveling on a motorcycle when they were waylaid by a gang and attacked using sharp weapons. While Kripesh died on the spot, Joshi succumbed to injuries while being taken to a hospital in Mangalore for advanced treatment.

The Congress leadership in Kasaragod has put the blame for the attack on CPI(M) and invoked a call for a bandh in the district on Monday. Dean Kuriakose, state president of the Youth Congress, said, “This is clearly an orchestrated attack by the CPI(M). We will observe statewide protests and a hartal in Kasaragod tomorrow.”

The attack on the two workers comes just a year after the murder of SV Shuhaib, a Youth Congress leader, in Kannur in 2018, allegedly by the supporters of the ruling CPI(M). Workers of the ruling party were arrested in connection with the case and later expelled from the party as well.