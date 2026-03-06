Two years after launch, Railways upgrades India’s 42nd Vande Bharat train to 20 coaches – check route

This Vande Bharat train train operates on all days of the week except Sunday. (Image: Ministry of Railways)

20 coach Vande Bharat Express: Two years after launch, Ministry of Railways has enhanced the seating capacity of the country’s 42nd Vande Bharat Express train. It is being maintained and operated by the Western Railway (WR) zone. As on January 31, a total of 164 Vande Bharat train services are operational across the vast network.

India’s 42nd Vande Bharat train – Route, Train number

The country’s 42nd Vande Bharat Express train runs between Ahmedabad and Mumbai Central. Train number 22962/22961 Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat train commenced its commercial journey on March 13, 2024. The train was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 12, 2024.

Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat train to run with 20 coaches

At present, the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat train is running with 16 coaches. However, now 4 additional AC chair car coaches will be added, increasing the train’s total capacity by 278 additional passengers.