Two years after launch, Railways upgrades India’s 42nd Vande Bharat train to 20 coaches – check route

20 coach Vande Bharat train: Two years after launch, Indian Railways has upgraded its 42nd Vande Bharat train to a 20-coach configuration. Check the route and key details.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readUpdated: Mar 6, 2026 08:09 PM IST
This Vande Bharat train train operates on all days of the week except Sunday. (Image: Ministry of Railways)This Vande Bharat train train operates on all days of the week except Sunday. (Image: Ministry of Railways)
20 coach Vande Bharat Express: Two years after launch, Ministry of Railways has enhanced the seating capacity of the country’s 42nd Vande Bharat Express train. It is being maintained and operated by the Western Railway (WR) zone. As on January 31, a total of 164 Vande Bharat train services are operational across the vast network.

India’s 42nd Vande Bharat train – Route, Train number

The country’s 42nd Vande Bharat Express train runs between Ahmedabad and Mumbai Central. Train number 22962/22961 Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat train commenced its commercial journey on March 13, 2024. The train was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 12, 2024.

Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat train to run with 20 coaches

At present, the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat train is running with 16 coaches. However, now 4 additional AC chair car coaches will be added, increasing the train’s total capacity by 278 additional passengers.

“Train No. 22961/22962 Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad – Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express will be temporarily augmented with four additional coaches and will run with a 20-coach rake with effect from Journey Commencing on 09.03.2026 to 31.03.2026,” the Railways said in a statement.

Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat train: Distance, Travel time

The Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat train covers a distance of 491 km in 05:40 hrs. This train operates on all days of the week except Sunday.

Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express: Stoppages

During its journey between Ahmedabad and Mumbai Central, train number 22961/22962 Vande Bharat Express stops at four railway stations. These are: Vadodara, Surat, Vapi and Borivali.

