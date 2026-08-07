Kerala’s Wayanad, often in eye of storm, to get advanced weather radar

In July 2024, 298 people were killed when a series of landslides struck the hilly areas near Meppadi in the district. (Source: Express Archives)

Celebrated for its wildlife-rich forests, hills and coffee plantations, Kerala’s Wayanad district has, of late, been witness to extreme weather events.

In July 2024, 298 people were killed when a series of landslides struck the hilly areas near Meppadi in the district. Less than two years later, the district was struck again on July 7 this year when seven persons were killed in a landslide near the site of the under-construction Kozhikode–Wayanad twin tunnel project.

Now, to help forecast extreme weather occurrences, and allow authorities as well as the residents to make necessary preparations, an X-band doppler weather radar (DWR) will come up in the district – a development expected to benefit neighbouring areas as well.