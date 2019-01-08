Two years after asking if youths killed were going to Army for toffee, Mehbooba apologises

Two years after she mocked protesters in Kashmir, asking whether the youths killed by security forces were going to Army camps to get toffees and milk, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Monday apologised and said she had made the remark out of concern for the safety of the youth taking part in protests.

Addressing a gathering at the grave of her father, former CM Mufti Muhammad Sayeed, Mufti also said that she was reluctant to lead the PDP-BJP coalition government. But, she added, she was left with little choice after some PDP leaders approached “Nagpur” — indicating the RSS headquarters — for government formation.

On her comments two years ago, Mufti said, “Didn’t have I the right to tell these children, a little harshly, that when you were part of my rallies, why did you lead the protests in which you were injured? But if somebody is hurt by the anger of a mother, I apologise for that. What else can I do?”

Mufti also said she did not visit families of militants only on their invite. “They (families of militants) came to me. What I can do? They asked me to come to their homes so that a message goes out. Why else would a former Chief Minister move from village to village?…. The doors of Mehbooba Mufti are open for every Kashmiri.”