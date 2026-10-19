Two-year-old dies of starvation in Kerala; four siblings taken into care

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Postmortem points to malnutrition and starvation; child welfare panel takes custody of four surviving siblings amid allegations of parental neglect

Written by: Shaju Philip
3 min readThiruvananthapuramUpdated: Oct 19, 2026 04:04 PM IST
child dies due to starvationAfter the postmortem report indicated that the two-year-old had died of malnutrition and starvation, police registered a case of unnatural death. (Representational image/File)
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A two-year-old boy died allegedly of starvation in Keralam’s Alappuzha district on Sunday, a day after his 30-year-old mother gave birth to her seventh baby at a hospital.

The toddler was found dead at his house in Karthikappally in the district on Sunday morning. His mother was at the government medical college hospital in Alappuzha, where she gave birth to her seventh baby on Saturday night. After the postmortem report indicated that the two-year-old had died of malnutrition and starvation, police registered a case of unnatural death.

The child weighed only 7 kg, against the average weight of 10-15 kg for a two-year-old.

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Meanwhile, the child’s father, an auto-driver, attributed the death to financial constraints.

On Monday, as allegations of parental neglect mounted, the district child welfare committee took over the care of the couple’s four surviving children, all girls. The state child rights commission also initiated an inquiry.

State Minister for Women and Children’s Welfare Bindu Krishna told the media that her department had intervened several times to ensure the children’s well-being. “Realising that the children were not getting proper care, the department officials had met the parents and had shifted the children to care homes. But recently they forcibly took the children back to their house,” she said.

According to Karthikappally panchayat member Siny Anil, the couple lost another baby a few years ago, with the parents claiming that he had suffered a bad fall and injured himself.

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“The Integrated Child Development Service (under the Women and Children’s Welfare Department) had provided the family with all mandatory supplements. But the parents were reluctant to follow our directions about childcare. Recently we had taken the children to a care centre, but we were forced to return them to the parents after the mother threatened to end her life,” she said.

The family was also reluctant to undergo family planning, she alleged.

“Thara had told the ASHA workers that she was afraid of any procedures. The mother had her first delivery at 19. The father was not keen to rear the children and address their basic needs, including food,” she said, adding that the children did not go to school.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Shaju Philip
Shaju Philip

Shaju Philip is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, where he leads the publication's coverage from Kerala. With over 25 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political, religious, and developmental landscape of South India. Expertise, Experience, and Authority Decades of Regional Specialization: Shaju has spent more than two decades documenting the "Kerala Model" of development, its complex communal dynamics, and its high-stakes political environment. Key Coverage Beats: His extensive reporting portfolio includes: Political & Governance Analysis: In-depth tracking of the LDF and UDF coalitions, the growth of the BJP in the state, and the intricate workings of the Kerala administration. Crime & Investigative Journalism: Noted for his coverage of high-profile cases such as the gold smuggling probe, political killings, and the state’s counter-terrorism efforts regarding radicalization modules. Crisis Management: He has led ground-level reporting during major regional crises, including the devastating 2018 floods, the Nipah virus outbreaks, and the Covid-19 pandemic response. ... Read More

 

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