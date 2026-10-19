Two-year-old dies of starvation in Kerala; four siblings taken into care

A two-year-old boy died allegedly of starvation in Keralam’s Alappuzha district on Sunday, a day after his 30-year-old mother gave birth to her seventh baby at a hospital.

The toddler was found dead at his house in Karthikappally in the district on Sunday morning. His mother was at the government medical college hospital in Alappuzha, where she gave birth to her seventh baby on Saturday night. After the postmortem report indicated that the two-year-old had died of malnutrition and starvation, police registered a case of unnatural death.

The child weighed only 7 kg, against the average weight of 10-15 kg for a two-year-old.