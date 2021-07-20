Two women detained for ‘illegal abortion’

The Mahisagar district police Monday nabbed two women seen in a video allegedly conducting a medical termination of pregnancy.

The police have detained the main accused, Kali Sangada, 41, who works as a nurse at a private hospital and was seen in the video allegedly performing the operation.

Officials of the Santrampur police station, which has lodged an FIR following a complaint by the Chief District Health Officer (CDHO) and the incharge superintendent of the General Hospital of Lunwada, said that Sangada and one accomplice were detained on Monday and are undergoing the procedure to face formal arrest, including a Covid-19 test.

Police inspector PP Bhoi said that the video is about two years old. Bhoi said, “The accused, in her primary statement said that she does not remember the incident as it was two years old… When we showed her the video, she claimed that the woman seen undergoing the procedure in the video was a young unmarried girl, who had a pregnancy and had come to her with her relatives from a nearby village. She has said that the other two women assisting her were related to the pregnant woman and they requested her to help them as the girl was already undergoing a miscarriage. They did not want to take her to a hospital to maintain privacy.”