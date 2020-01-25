Two women cops get Bihar DGP praise after inspection

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey is all praise for two women constables he interacted with during a surprise inspection at the Bhagalpur Police Lines earlier this week. (Photo: Representational/Jansatta) Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey is all praise for two women constables he interacted with during a surprise inspection at the Bhagalpur Police Lines earlier this week. (Photo: Representational/Jansatta)

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey is all praise for two women constables he interacted with during a surprise inspection at the Bhagalpur Police Lines earlier this week.

Having reached Bhagalpur on the morning of January 20, Pandey said he decided to carry out an impromptu inspection of the parade. In civilian clothing, he headed to the training ground where rehearsals were on and took a full round.

“When I was about to return. I saw two newly recruited women constables carrying sophisticated automatic weapons. Without introducing myself, I asked if they knew how to fire these weapons. Both said they did and that they had shot 45 rounds recently,” he said. The DGP then asked: “What if somebody tries to snatch your weapons?” To this, the constables replied: “Will anyone dare to?”

“Suppose, I am going to loot your weapons,” was the DGP’s riposte, to which one of the constables said: “Go away or we will shoot you).” The DGP then revealed his identity.

Pandey told The Indian Express: “I was so impressed with confidence of the two girls…. The episode gave me a sense of pride as a team leader.”

