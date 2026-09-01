Two women among three Kukis gunned down in Manipur

The latest incident comes four days after four Naga villagers were killed in an alleged ambush by armed miscreants along the Imphal–Tamenglong (IT) Road in Kangpokpi district. (File photo)

Three villagers, including two women, died and four others sustained bullet injuries after armed miscreants allegedly attacked N Teikhang Kuki village in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district on Monday, police said.

The incident reportedly took place around 7.30 am, when armed assailants allegedly opened fire on villagers, killing three and setting several houses on fire.

The deceased have been identified as Tingneichin Lhouvum (40), Hoineineng Lhoujem (21) and Lamtinthang Lhoujem (36).

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The Twilang Area Kuki CSO Working Committee of Kangpokpi has condemned the incident, describing it as “unprovoked” and “barbaric”. In a statement, the committee alleged that around 50 heavily armed miscreants carried out the attack, indiscriminately firing at civilians and setting several houses ablaze.