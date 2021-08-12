Two who killed ATM guard shot in UP encounter

Police on Wednesday said that two men who tried to loot money from a cash van and shot an ATM guard on Monday were killed in an encounter a day after the failed heist attempt.

According to police, Abhishek and Nitin tried to loot money from a cash van in the Singramau area of Jaunpur on Monday evening and opened fire that led to the death of an ATM guard. The duo fled after the security guards of the cash van opened retaliatory fire.

“On Tuesday, a police patrol team got inputs about them. Police teams reached the spot. The two assailants were on a bike and opened fire. One of the bullets hit a constable. In retaliatory fire, the two criminals were injured. They were taken to district hospital where they were declared dead,” Superintendent of Police (Jaunpur) Ajay Sahani said.