Two who attended Tablighi Jamaat events, did not report, booked for attempt to murder

Two persons in Roorkee were Tuesday charged with attempt to murder, “for hiding themselves” after attending a Tablighi Jammat event. The men were booked in two separate cases.

Two days ago, the Uttarakhand police had issued a warning to Tablighi Jamaat members who had attended any congregation recently and were currently in Uttarakhand, to report to the authorities by April 6 or face action under attempt to murder charges.

DG (Law and Order) Ashok Kumar said that the two persons in Roorkee and Haridwar have been booked under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder), because they had hidden themselves despite the warning issued on April 5. Both booked in the case had attended the Jamaat in Alwar.

Kumar also said that following the appeal, 180 people who had returned after attending Jamaats showed up before the police and administration in Dehradun, Haridwar, Pauri and Nainital districts in the past 24 hours.

