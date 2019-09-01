Two weeks after entry into BJP, ex-Kolkata mayor, aide plan to quit

Two weeks after joining the BJP, former Kolkata mayor Sovan Chatterjee and his friend Baishakhi Bandopadhyay plan to quit the saffron party. Bandopadhyay has already spoken to senior BJP leaders and said they should be allowed to leave the party, sources said. Chatterjee, a four-time TMC MLA, had swtiched to BJP on August 14, along with Bandopadhyay

“After joining the BJP, we have started to feel disturbed about some incidents. We held a meeting with the party observers of the state. We feel a section of the BJP leaders are unhappy with our entry. They are spreading canards and trying to destroy my image. The image of Sovan Chatterjee is also being tarnished. We have already informed the senior leadership about it,” Bandopadhyay told media.

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh played down her remarks, and said one should talk and resolve the problem.

“Our doors are open for everyone. In this party, everyone has a right to work and speak their mind. The matter should be resolved through talks. Those who joined our party should take a decision what they should do,” said Ghosh.

According to sources, Sovan Chaterjee and Bandopadhyay have objected to possible induction of TMC MLA and former cine star Deboshree Roy into BJP.

Source said Chaterjee and Bandopadhyay felt insulted as they were were not invited to a BJP meeting. However, the party said they were invited to the meeting.