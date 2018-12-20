Two trucks set on fire in Haryana after school children’s death in accident 

Two trucks were set on fire after two school children died and ten others received injuries in an accident involving a trolla-truck and a school bus in Karnal district on Thursday morning. According to the information, the accident took place near Janesaro village on Karnal-Indri state highway about 8 am on Thursday. The police said that the bus belongs to St. Simran Public School, Indri.

“The head-on collision involving 25 tyre trolla-truck and the school bus took place because of thick fog this morning,” said Karnal SP Surinder Singh Bhoria while speaking to The Indian Express. School bus driver and conductor have also received injuries. Two of the injured have been admitted to Kalpana Chawla Medical College in Karnal while one has been referred to Postgraduate Institute of Medical and Research (PGIMR), Chandigarh. The SP said that five persons who were taken to a hospital in Indri were discharged after first aid. Two others have also been discharged after primary treatment in hospitals.

After the accident, the trolla-truck driver ran away from the spot while the angry mob set on fire the trolla-truck and one more truck. They also blocked the traffic for about two hours prompting the senior officers to rush to the spot.

Bhoria said that they would also take action against those who set on fire the trucks apart from a case into the accident. The police officer said that the traffic has been normalised on the road after police intervention. The deceased children have been identified as Yashmit,11, a resident of village Garhi Gujran and Sahil, 16, a resident of Bibipur Jatan, said the police.