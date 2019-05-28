Just the first phase: BJP after defection of MLAs, councillors from Trinamool Congress

Three MLAs, two from Trinamool Congress and one from CPI(M), joined Bharatiya Janata Party at the party’s headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday. According to BJP’s national general secretary Kailash Vijayavargiya, apart from these three, around 50 to 60 councillors, are slated to join the saffron brigade during the day, adding that such joinings will continue in future too.

“Like the elections were held in seven phases in West Bengal, joinings in BJP will also happen in seven phases. Today was just the first phase,” said Vijayvargiya.

The MLAs who joined the BJP include Subhranshu Roy, son of BJP leader Mukul Roy, and Tushar Kanti Bhattacharjee, both from the TMC. The third leader who joined the BJP is Devendra Roy from CPI(M).

3 MLAs and more than 50 Councillors from West Bengal join BJP. Watch at https://t.co/YIQsJi3aNd pic.twitter.com/rXRm75zSeP — BJP (@BJP4India) May 28, 2019

BJP leader Mukul Roy said 17 out of 24 members of the Kachrapara Municipality, 17 out of 24 members of Halisahar Municipality and 29 out of 31 members of Naihati Municipality also joined the BJP on Tuesday.

The Trinamool Congress had on Friday suspended Roy’s son Subhranshu for six years for anti-party comments. Soon after this, he along with the other TMC MLA had left for the national capital with Mukul Roy on Monday evening triggering speculations over them joining the BJP. Mukul Roy had himself jumped ship from the TMC in 2017.