Two thefts and many reminders later, Pune police strengthen security at Raj Bhavan

The stump of a sandalwood tree at the garden of Raj Bhavan, which is located a stone's throw away from the police station. Sandip Daundkar

After sandalwood trees were stolen from the premises of Raj Bhavan, twice within a year, Pune Police have finally stregthened the security cover provided at the Governor’s residence. During the second incident, on May 1, when thieves managed to flee with five fully-grown sandalwood trees from the Raj Bhavan garden, only one police constable was manning the sprawling 32-acre premises. Later, all the on-duty police personnel were suspended.

In the last one-and-a-half years, the security cover at the Raj Bhavan had shrunk from nine constables — three per shift — to one policeman per shift. This had left the residential complex — where VVIPs such as the Prime Minister and Lok Sabha Speaker, among others, stay during their official visits to the city — highly vulnerable.

Whenever the governor’s office urged Pune Police to strengthen the security arrangement at Raj Bhavan, the latter cited lack of manpower as the reason behind their inability to do so.

On May 21, Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao had convened a meeting with Director General of Police Satish Mathur and Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Sudhir Shrivastava, where the repeated security lapses were discussed. Rao had urged police to take steps to prevent such incidents in the future.

“After the meeting with DGP Satish Mathur, it was made clear by the Governor that such incidents must not take place again. Since the last three weeks, eight to nine armed policemen have been guarding all three gates of Raj Bhavan round-the-clock. We are happy with this effort by Pune Police,” Vasant Salunke, comptroller of the Governor’s Household, told The Indian Express.

During the meeting in May, the governor’s office had also highlighted the absence of CCTVs on the premises. “At the Governor’s residences in Mumbai and Nagpur, local police have installed CCTVs and it has helped them man the premises. We want Pune police to do the same, so that the governor’s residence is under constant vigil,” said Salunke.

The governor’s office is also planning to set up a security cabin next to the Yashwantrao Chavan Academy of Development Administration, from where the sandalwood thieves are suspected to have entered the premises in May.

