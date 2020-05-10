Two test positive after auto ride to Uttarakhand

Health department teams tested them for Covid-19 owing to their travel history. (Representational) Health department teams tested them for Covid-19 owing to their travel history. (Representational)

Two people who travelled all the way from Maharashtra to Uttarakhand on an autorickshaw were among four new Covid-19 cases reported from the North Indian state on Saturday.

All four, aged between 25 and 38 years, had arrived in Udham Singh Nagar district on May 6. Two of them had returned from Haryana and Gujarat.

Health department teams tested them for Covid-19 owing to their travel history.

Additional Health Secretary Yugal Kishore Pant said the two persons who took the auto from Maharashtra had made four night halts en route to Uttarakhand. When they arrived at the state border, a health department team quarantined them, Pant said.

Udham Singh Nagar’s Chief Medical Officer, Shailja Bhatt, said samples of all four had been taken for Covid-19 test considering their travel history.

Maharashtra and Gujarat have a large number of cases.

The four persons have been admitted to a government hospital in Haldwani.

The total number of positive cases in Uttarakhand is now 67, of which 20 are active.

Uttarakhand Transport Secretary Shailesh Bagauli said the state has asked the Railway Ministry to run special trains for stranded Uttarakhand residents who wish to return from cities such as Surat, Pune and Bengaluru. The state government has so far requested eight trains to transport around 9,600 people.

As of Saturday, 1.79 lakh people have registered to return to Uttarakhand.

