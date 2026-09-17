2 militants killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur; search widened

Security forces strengthened cordon and launched combing operations after an overnight encounter in Udhampur.

Written by: Bashaarat Masood
2 min readSrinagarUpdated: Sep 17, 2026 10:07 AM IST
Udhampur encounter, Udhampur encounter today, Udhampur militants killed, Jammu Kashmir encounter, J&K encounter, militants killed in Udhampur, Udhampur gunfight, security forces J&K, White Knight Corps, Jammu Kashmir Police, CRPF, counter-terrorism operation, Kashmir news, Indian Express newsOfficers said they recovered arms and ammunition from the dead militants and are trying to ascertain their identity and affiliation. (Representational image)
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Two unidentified militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur Wednesday night, prompting authorities to send reinforcements to the area and intensify combing operations.

According to officers, security forces observed suspicious movement in the Majalta area late Wednesday evening. As the joint team launched a search operation, they detected movement.

They said during the search operations, the militants opened fire at the joint team, which retaliated, leading to a gunfight. The two militants were killed in the gunfight, they added.

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“In a joint intelligence-based operation during the intervening night of 16/17 September, confirmed inputs indicated the presence of terrorists in the general area of Brattal, Udhampur,” the Indian Army’s Jammu- based White Knight Corps said.

“Despite hostile weather, difficult terrain and poor visibility, troops of White Knight Corps, Jammu Kashmir Police and CRPF launched a targeted counter-terrorism operation resulting in neutralisation of two terrorists,” it added.

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Officers said they recovered arms and ammunition from the dead militants and are trying to ascertain their identity and affiliation.

“The operation is still in progress, with search and surveillance operations continuing in the area. Security forces remain deployed to trace and neutralise any remaining threat,” White Knight Corp said.

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Officers said that while the cordon around the area was strengthened, the joint team of forces launched a massive combing operation to check if more militants were present in the area following the gunfight.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Bashaarat Masood
Bashaarat Masood

Bashaarat Masood is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express. He has been covering Jammu and Kashmir, especially the conflict-ridden Kashmir valley, for two decades. Bashaarat joined The Indian Express after completing his Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University in Kashmir. He has been writing on politics, conflict and development. Bashaarat was awarded with the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards in 2012 for his stories on the Pathribal fake encounter. Expertise and Experience Two Decades of Frontline Reporting: Bashaarat has spent 20 years documenting the evolution of Kashmir, from high-intensity conflict and political shifts to socio-economic development. Award-Winning Investigative Journalism: He is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award (2012). This honor was bestowed for his reporting on the Pathribal fake encounter, a series of stories that highlighted his ability to handle sensitive human rights and security issues with investigative rigor. Specialized Beats: His authoritative coverage spans: Political Transitions: Tracking the shift from statehood to Union Territory, electoral dynamics, and the pulse of local governance. Security & Conflict: Providing nuanced reporting on counter-insurgency, civil liberties, and the impact of the conflict on the civilian population. Development: Documenting the infrastructure, healthcare, and educational landscape within the Valley. Academic Background: He holds a Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University of Kashmir, providing him with a localized academic and professional foundation that is rare in regional reporting. ... Read More

 

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