2 militants killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur; search widened

Officers said they recovered arms and ammunition from the dead militants and are trying to ascertain their identity and affiliation. (Representational image)

Two unidentified militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur Wednesday night, prompting authorities to send reinforcements to the area and intensify combing operations.

According to officers, security forces observed suspicious movement in the Majalta area late Wednesday evening. As the joint team launched a search operation, they detected movement.

They said during the search operations, the militants opened fire at the joint team, which retaliated, leading to a gunfight. The two militants were killed in the gunfight, they added.

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“In a joint intelligence-based operation during the intervening night of 16/17 September, confirmed inputs indicated the presence of terrorists in the general area of Brattal, Udhampur,” the Indian Army’s Jammu- based White Knight Corps said.