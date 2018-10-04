Two suspected drug peddlers arrested in Delhi with 20 kg heroin

Twenty kilogram fine quality heroin, worth Rs 80 crore, was seized from them, Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) said. (Representational image) Twenty kilogram fine quality heroin, worth Rs 80 crore, was seized from them, Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) said. (Representational image)

Two persons have been arrested with 20 kg heroin from northwest Delhi’s Bhalswa area, police said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, Mohammad Shahid (30) and Irfan Hussain (36) were arrested on Monday from near Golf Course in Bhalswa, where they had arrived from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh to deliver a consignment to a dealer, police said.

They were delivering the consignment on the direction of a person named Refaquat. Twenty kilogram fine quality heroin, worth Rs 80 crore, was seized from them, Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) said.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that the seized heroin was handed over to them by one Najael Haque at Malda in West Bengal at the behest of Refaquat, he said.

A case was registered in this regard and investigation is on to trace the kingpin of the racket, the DCP said.

Meanwhile, a 34-year-old man was arrested with over 1 kg charas after a trap was laid near Wood Land Park Gate in west Delhi’s Raghubir Nagar on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Monika Bhardwaj said.

