Two Surat residents get Covid-19 vaccination certificate; not vaccine

Two residents of Surat who had registered themselves for the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine claimed to have received certificate that they have been successfully vaccinated, following which an NGO on Monday urged the Surat Municipal Commissioner to carry out a probe.

According to the NGO, Human and Natural Development Foundation, Anup Singh, a resident of Pandesara, registered the names of his father Haribhan Singh (62) and mother Annapurna Singh (59), online for first dose of Covid vaccination on March 10.

On Anup’s mobile, they got message that Annapurna would not be vaccinated and that for Haribhan Singh, the vaccine would be given at Bamroli Urban Health Centre (UHC), on March 13 at 3 pm.

In the second incident, Pandesara resident Rakesh Singh registered the name of his mother, Nirmala Solanki, on March 10. He got message that it would be give at Bamroli UHC on March 13 at 3 pm.

However, on March 13, at 2 pm, Anup and Rakesh got a message from the online portal that the vaccination of Haribhan Singh and Nirmala Solanki had been done successfully.

Anup and Rakesh, who knows each other, went to Bamroli health centre and later to SMC’s health department head office.

Rakesh Singh, who runs the NGO, Human and Natural Development Foundation, complained to Surat Municipal Commissioner B N Pani on Monday about the same and demanded that such irregularities should be probed and those responsible should be punished.

Talking to The Indian Express, Rakesh Singh said, “I have got the certificate of vaccination of first dose on my mobile phone without it being administered. We have sought a probe into the episode.”

The certificate that Rakesh and Anup got has details of vaccination such as name of the vaccine, date of dose as well as date of the next dose. It also mentions that vaccination was done by Manisha J Gohil at Bamroli UHC, Surat Corporation, Surat.

When contacted, Manisha J Gohil said, “I have been working in the SMIMER hospital and I am not part of vaccination drive. I don’t know how my name came up in the certificate. I have not been to UHC at Bamroli and on March 13, I was on duty at SMIMER hospital.”

SMC Deputy Health commissioner Dr Ashish Naik said, “It could be due to some technical problems. We are investigating the IP address from which the certificates were issued. We have appointed a special team comprising of technical experts to probe the incident. If anybody is found to be involved in this act intentionally, we will take strict action.”