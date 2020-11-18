Two supercomputers from India in TOP500 list, one in top 100

In the 56th list of supercomputer systems released by TOP500, Japan, USA, Germany, Italy and France dominated the first 100 systems. (DW/Representational Image)

Two supercomputers from India — PARAM Siddhi-AI and Mihir — have made it to the TOP500 list of the world’s most powerful supercomputers. The two systems have been ranked 63rd and 146th, respectively, and remain the only two supercomputers from India in the latest list of TOP500 released on November 18.

PARAM Siddhi-AI has an Rpeak capacity of 5.267 Petaflops and Rmax capacity of 4.6 Petaflops. It was led and built on NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD architecture. The system, jointly built by the Department of Science and Technology and Ministry of Electronics and IT under the National Supercomputing Mission, was conceptualised by Pune-headquartered Centre for Development of Advanced Computing.

This Artificial Intelligence-based system’s wide applications cover advanced materials, education, space, agriculture, defence and national security, computational chemistry and astrophysics, drug design and preventive healthcare systems, as well as flood forecasting in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Patna and Guwahati.

“India, today, has one of the largest supercomputer infrastructures in the world and that is evidenced by the ranking that Param Siddhi-AI has received,” said Ashustosh Sharma, secretary, DST.

‘Mihir’ is a 2.8 Petaflop supercomputer which has been operational at the National Centre for Medium Range Weather Forecast (NCMRWF), Noida. It is one of the powerful systems owned by the Ministry of Earth Sciences and has helped improve India’s forecasting skills.

Japan’s Fugaku, which has an additional hardware of 442 Petaflops and has set a new world record in the supercomputing capacity, was ranked first in the list.

In the 56th list of supercomputer systems released by TOP500, Japan, USA, Germany, Italy and France dominated the first 100 systems.

Only three supercomputers from China featured among them. This is a marked departure, as China has been investing heavily in building large computer systems in recent years. However, in the overall list, Chinese-made supercomputers outnumbered almost all other countries again.

The list comprised 212 systems of China followed by the US (113) and Japan (34). However, USA maintained its performance-wise domination, offering a total of 668.7 Petaflops, seconded by Japan (593.7 Petaflops) and China (593.7 Petaflops).

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.