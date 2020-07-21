Two students who appeared for Kerala entrance exam test positive for Covid-19

Health workers collect a swab sample from a woman for a Covid-19 test in Kozhikode. PTI Health workers collect a swab sample from a woman for a Covid-19 test in Kozhikode. PTI

Two students who appeared for the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) examination in Thiruvananthapuram on July 16 have tested positive for Covid-19. A parent of a third student who sat for the exam has also been detected with the infection, prompting health officials to begin a hectic contact tracing exercise in a city which has been under a strict lockdown for the past two weeks.

A 19-year-old resident of Pozhiyoor who attended the exam at the Thycaud Govt Teachers Training College and an 18-year-old resident of Peroorkada who sat for the exam at the Govt Girls Higher Secondary School in Karamana are the two students who have tested positive. While the Pozhiyoor resident sat in a general hall among dozens of other students, the Karamana native had written the exam in a separate room due to symptoms. An invigilator and two volunteers were present in the room.

Additionally, a 47-year-old father of an exam candidate, who resides in Manacaud and accompanied his son to the exam centre at Cotton Hill school, has also tested positive. He had remained at the school premises till the examination was over.

The Thiruvananthapuram district administration said all 20 students who sat in the same room as the 19-year-old and the invigilator and volunteers who were present along with the 18-year-old have been identified and placed under quarantine. Parents who had stayed back during exam hours at these premises have been asked to be alert and self-monitor for symptoms.

The decision to conduct the KEAM examination at a time when Covid-19 cases were surging had been roundly criticised by Opposition leaders like Shashi Tharoor who had written letters to the chief minister asking for it to be postponed. On the day of the examination, social media was flush with photographs of huge crowds outside the exam centres where students and their parents mingled freely without any social distancing measures in place. The situation was particularly alarming in Thiruvananthapuram which was also under a triple lockdown due to a surge of cases.

While the health and education departments justified the decision to hold the exam by stating that all safety measures were in place, the chief secretary and the chief minister even termed the conduct of the exam ‘successful.’

Now, the detection of the infection in students in Thiruvananthapuram, among the hotspots in the state with over 2000 active cases, appears to have validated the concerns of the Opposition.

Tharoor posted on Facebook today, “Kerala is already paying the price for the Government’s unwise decision, despite appeals from students and this MP, to hold the #KEAM exams amid the lockdown. I urge ⁦Dr.Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and UGC not to repeat this mistake elsewhere in the country. #PostponeExams! “

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd