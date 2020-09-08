Two sons-in-law of Varavara Rao summoned by NIA

Varavara Rao

Two sons-in-law of Telugu poet P Varavara Rao, who was arrested in connection with the Elgaar Parishad case, have been summoned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

They received notices on Monday to appear before the agency as witnesses on Sept 9.

One of them is professor K Satyanarayana, head of Cultural Studies Department at English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU). He is married to Rao’s daughter K Pavana. The other is K V Kurmanath, a senior journalist with an English daily, who is married to Rao’s other daughter Anala.

The summons were issued under CrPC Section 160 (requiring attendance of witness) and Section 90 (to produce documents and evidence).

“I do not know why they have summoned me. I have no connection with the case. Last time Pune Police raided my home in EFLU campus, they misbehaved with me and my wife,” Satyanarayana said.

“This NIA notice is very distressing at a time when we are all worried about the deteriorating health of Varavara Rao. I had clearly told the police in August 2018 that he is my father-in-law only and I have no connection with the Bhima Koregaon case. We are being asked to travel to Mumbai in the midst of the pandemic, which is of concern,” he added.

“We have been asked to appear before the NIA in Mumbai on September 9. At this moment, I do not want to say anything about it,” Kurmanath said.

During the search at Satyanarayana’s house on August 29, 2018, Pune Police took away 20 years of his literary work stored on his PC, laptop, and external hard disk.

