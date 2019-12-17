Two soldiers killed in Pak firing along LoC in J&K

Late evening, Pakistani troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation in Kalal area of Nowshera sector; the Army is retaliating befittingly, the spokesperson said. (File) Late evening, Pakistani troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation in Kalal area of Nowshera sector; the Army is retaliating befittingly, the spokesperson said. (File)

Two soldiers were killed in firing from across the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipore and Rajouri districts on Monday, officials said.

According to officials, an exchange of fire began along the LoC in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri on Monday evening after Indian soldiers noticed the movement of some armed men under suspicious circumstances and challenged them.

As soldiers challenged those moving along the LoC, they resorted to firing, followed by a heavy explosion, Defence Ministry spokesperson Lt Colonel Devender Anand said. Immediately thereafter, Pakistani troops resorted to “heavy firing” towards the Indian side to support the suspicious movement, leading to retaliation by the Indian Army, Lt Col Anand said.

The exchange of fire between two sides was in progress late Monday evening, he added.

“In the ongoing heavy exchange of fire, one soldier of Indian Army martyred. Details follow,” he stated.

During the day, Pakistani troops resorted to mortar shelling and small arms fire along the LoC in Krishna Ghati area of Poonch district and the Indian Army retaliated, it was informed.

Havildar Jyotiba Ganpat Chougule, 36, was killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Gurez sector in north Kashmir.

“There was unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Gurez sector. Our troops retaliated strongly. One soldier was martyred,” an Army officer said.

Havildar Chougule came from a family of farmers in Mahagaon village, in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur district. He had joined the Army in 2002.

He is survived by parents Ganpati and Vatsala, wife Yashoda, sons Atharv and Harsh, and younger brother Rajnikant. The family owns a farm near Mahagaon village.

Vinaya Sawant, close family friend and a neighbour, said, “We all remember him as a calm and composed brother-like figure from the village, who was always ready to help others… The entire village is mourning his death. We do not know how to console his family members…. The whole village stands with them.”

Local officials said the last rites will be performed in Mahagaon on Tuesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Northern Army Commander, Lt General Ranbir Singh, laid wreath at Dhruva Shahid Samarak in Udhampur, J&K, to pay homage to soldiers killed during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War with Pakistan.

