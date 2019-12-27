Two soldiers killed during training for bridge construction in Pune

During the training session, the support tower of the under-construction bridge structure collapsed, said a defence official. Eleven people, including one officer, sustained serious injuries. (Representational Image) During the training session, the support tower of the under-construction bridge structure collapsed, said a defence official. Eleven people, including one officer, sustained serious injuries. (Representational Image)

Two Indian Army soldiers died and nine others, including an officer and eight soldiers, were injured during a training session for the construction of a bridge on the premises of the College of Military Engineering (CME) in Pune. A Court of Inquiry (CoI) has been ordered into the incident.

According to defence officials, the incident took place around noon on Thursday when a unit of soldiers from various engineering regiments was training on a Bailey Suspension Bridge (BSD), which is used extensively when instant construction of bridges is required.

During the training session, the support tower of the under-construction bridge structure collapsed, said a defence official. Eleven people, including one officer, sustained serious injuries.

Lance Havildar Sanjivan PK and Naik Waghmode BK, succumbed to injuries later. Of the nine injured, three were discharged after primary treatment and six were being treated at Command Hospital, Southern Command and Military Hospital, Khadki.

An Army statement said, “On December 26, troops were undergoing training at the College of Military Engineering. During the training of bridge construction, the tower support collapsed and troops got injured. They were immediately shifted to Military Hospital, Khadki and Command Hospital. Lance Havildar Sanjivan PK and Naik Waghmode BK sustained serious injuries and lost their lives during the treatment. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered.” Waghmode hailed from Daund taluka in Pune and Sanjivan hailed from Kerala, said officials.

