Two sisters shot dead in Etawah, family members under scanner

Two sisters were shot dead at their home in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah district in the early hours of Thursday. Laxmi (19) and Sunita (35) were sleeping in separate bedrooms on different storeys of their house in Friends Colony police station area when they were killed.

The brothers of the victims accused their maternal relatives of the murder over a property dispute, but the police is also probing whether the family itself was involved as the gunmen did not target anyone else, and because police could not find any evidence of forced entry into the house.

Etawah SSP Ashok Kumar Tripathi said: “According to the complaint by Sanjay Kumar, his sister Laxmi was sleeping on the first floor and he and other members of the family were sleeping on the ground floor. Around 1.30 am, he and the others woke up after hearing gunshot upstairs. As he ran out…he spotted a local youth, Neetu, firing at Sunita, who too had come out of her room, probably on hearing the gunshot. Sanjay alleged that Neetu was accompanied by Uma Shankar, Shri Krishna, Hari Shankar and Dharmendra, who all are their relatives too, and they all escaped.”

Tripathi further said, “What we have found so far is that there is some land-related enmity between the named accused and Sanjay’s family…However, we suspect there is some other angle to the killings as there are several loopholes in the story narrated by the family of the deceased. We are investigating all the details.”

Anil Kumar, station house officer of the Friends Colony police station, said: “It is not easy to enter the house, and the family members are not able to give a satisfactory answer on how the assailants entered… Targeting the two sisters in separate rooms while others were sleeping suggests that the murder was planned.”