Two siblings of a dreaded gangster arrested in Haryana

Haryana police arrested two criminals from Punhana area. (Representational Image) Haryana police arrested two criminals from Punhana area. (Representational Image)

The Haryana Police on Tuesday arrested two criminals, siblings of a dreaded gangster, in a raid conducted in the state’s Nuh district, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided the hideout in Badli village in the hopes of catching Mushtaq, who is wanted in over 20 criminal cases in different states including the murder of an assistant police sub-inspector in 2011, they said. A police team reached the house in Punhana area at around 5.30 am but were fired upon by the criminals present on the first floor.

In the shootout that ensued, two police personnel including head constable Krishan and constable Chanderpal were injured. While Krishan was shot in the head, Chanderpal sustained bullet injuries in the stomach. Both are being treated at a private hospital in Gurgaon. However, police managed to catch two criminals — Adil and Hafiz– both residents of Badli village and siblings of Mushtaq.

“Adil and Hafiz are siblings of Mushtaq and engaged in criminal activities like theft and robbery in the area. Adil was recently released on bail. The siblings are involved in criminal activities and several cases are registered against them,” spokesperson of Haryana Police said.

Police teams were conducting search operations to hunt for the other criminals who were present at the hideout but managed to escape.

Cases under various sections of Indian Penal Code were registered against them, the spokesperson said. All the offenders would be nabbed soon, he added.

