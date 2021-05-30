Two shot by gunmen in J&K’s Anantnag; police suspect militant involvement

Two civilians were killed after they were shot at by unidentified gunmen on Saturday evening in Bijbehra town of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, police said, adding that they suspect the involvement of militants in the attack.

Police identified the deceased as Shahnawaz Ahmad Bhat and Sanjeed Ahmad Parray.

The victims were shifted to a local hospital where Parray was declared ‘brought dead’ and Bhat was referred to SKIMS, Srinagar but died en route.

“At about 2005 hours terrorists fired upon two persons in Jablipora Bijbehara Anantnag,” said a J&K Police statement.

According to police, 19-year-old Parray was a dental technician, while Bhat (35) was an autorickshaw driver.

Immediately after the attack, a joint team of forces cordoned off the area to look out for the suspected militants behind the attack. However, no arrests were made till last reports came in.

Saturday’s attack comes months after suspected militants shot and wounded Aakash Mehra, the owner of the famous Krishna Dhaba in Srinagar. Mehra was injured in the February 17 attack and succumbed a week later.

Police had claimed to have solved the attack within 24 hours by arresting three people.

While militancy has seen a relative decline this year, Bijbehara, the home town of former CM and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, has been an active area for militants. Saturday’s attack comes a month-and-a-half after two militants were killed in a gunfight at Semthan in Bijbehara.